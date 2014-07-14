Egypt proposes Tuesday ceasefire in Israel-Gaza fighting

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt proposed an initiative on Monday aimed at stopping fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, state news agency MENA said.

The proposal, which would take effect at 0600 GMT on Tuesday, calls for a ceasefire within 12 hours of that time, followed by negotiations between both sides in Cairo within 48 hours. More than 170 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli airstrikes since Tuesday, while Palestinian militants have fired rockets into Israel.