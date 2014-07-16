FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hamas tells Egypt it rejects Gaza ceasefire proposal: Hamas spokesman
July 16, 2014

Hamas tells Egypt it rejects Gaza ceasefire proposal: Hamas spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - Hamas has officially told Egypt that it rejects an Egyptian-proposed Gaza ceasefire, a spokesman for the Islamist group said on Wednesday.

“The outcome of discussions within the internal institutions of the movement was to reject the proposal and therefore, Hamas informed Egypt last night it apologises for not accepting it,” spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said.

Hamas’s armed wing had already spurned the Egyptian plan on Tuesday, and Israel, which briefly halted its Gaza offensive, resumed attacks after cross-border rocket fire from the Palestinian territory persisted.

     

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, Editing by Jeffrey Heller

