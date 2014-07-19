Egypt has no plans to revise its Gaza truce proposal: foreign minister

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt has no plans to revise its ceasefire proposal to end fighting in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant movement Hamas, which has rejected the initiative, Cairo’s foreign minister said on Saturday.

“It provides the needs of all sides and we will continue offering it and we hope to get their support as soon as possible,” said Sameh Shukri at a news conference with his French counterpart Laurent Fabius.

The comments were made after Fabius held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on the Gaza crisis.