Obama commends Egyptian efforts on Israel-Gaza: White House
#World News
November 17, 2012 / 12:52 AM / 5 years ago

Obama commends Egyptian efforts on Israel-Gaza: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama called Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi on Friday to commend the country’s efforts to help calm the situation in Israel and Gaza and underscored his hope of restoring stability there, the White House said.

Egypt’s prime minister, Hisham Kandil, has said Cairo is prepared to mediate a truce in the growing violence between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist group that runs the Gaza Strip. Egypt’s government is allied with Hamas, but is also party to a 1979 peace treaty with Israel.

Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

