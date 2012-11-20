FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt official says Gaza truce talks continuing
#World News
November 20, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt official says Gaza truce talks continuing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Talks between Israelis and Palestinians over a Gaza truce are continuing but the Egyptian mediators are still hopeful a deal can be reached later on Tuesday, an Egyptian official said.

“The talks are still continuing,” the official, who declined to be named, told Reuters. He said Egypt was “hopeful” of an agreement later on Tuesday, adding: “We are more hopeful today than yesterday.”

“We are waiting for the Israeli response,” he said.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Kevin Liffey

