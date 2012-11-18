Explosion heard in Israel's Eilat resort; no sign of rocket

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An explosion was heard in Israel’s Red Sea beach resort of Eilat on Sunday, police said, but there were no reports of any damage or casualties.

A police spokesman said security forces were searching the outlying area for evidence of what might have caused the explosion. Eilat is a popular tourist destination in the winter months, with a small but busy airport.

“A number of town residents called to say they had heard an explosion. But after a sweep of the city nothing has so far been found. Police and the army are searching the hills around the city,” police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

Palestinian militants have in the recent past fired rockets at Eilat, a desert city at tip of the Gulf of Aqaba, using Egypt’s Sinai desert as a launch site.

Eilat is thought to be well out of the range of any rocket in possession of Hamas or other Islamist militants in the Gaza Strip, who have fired at Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in the past five days of heavy Israeli air strikes and Palestinian rocket and mortar fire.