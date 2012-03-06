Two Palestinian children killed in West Bank explosion

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Two Palestinian children were killed when abandoned ordnance exploded in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian officials said.

Ramadan Awad, police chief in the city of Hebron, said two 12-year-old boys, Hamza and Zayed Jradat, were killed and three teenagers were injured when an old Israeli mortar exploded.

The group had been playing in a field filled with scrap metal in the nearby village of Sier, Awad said.

The Israeli military was investigating the report, a spokesman said.

Israeli forces routinely patrol the West Bank, which was captured a 1967 Middle East War. The Palestinian Authority has had limited self-autonomy there since an interim peace deal in the early 1990s.