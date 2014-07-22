Palestinians propose Gaza truce followed by five-day talks: Fatah official

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Palestinian leadership proposed to Egypt a plan for a Gaza ceasefire to be followed by five days of negotiations to stop fighting between Palestinians and Israel, Palestinian official Azzam al-Ahmed told reporters in Cairo on Tuesday.
“The Palestinian leadership offered a new suggestion in the framework of the Egyptian initiative for a ceasefire followed immediately by negotiations lasting five days,” Fatah official al-Ahmed said.
