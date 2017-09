Israeli security personnel look at a window damaged by shrapnel after a short-range rocket landed on Tuesday near the Erez crossing July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli civilian was killed by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the military said, the first Israeli fatality in more than a week of fighting with Palestinian militants.

The Islamist group Hamas that rules Gaza claimed responsibility for launching the short-range rocket that struck an area along the border with Gaza.