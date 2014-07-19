FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France sees failure in Gaza truce efforts, fears more civilian casualties
July 19, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

France sees failure in Gaza truce efforts, fears more civilian casualties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - France’s Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said after talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday that attempts to reach a ceasefire in Israel’s 12-day conflict with Gaza militants had failed.

Fabius, who flew to Israel after talks in Egypt and Jordan, told reporters after meeting with Netanyahu:

“Sadly I can say that the call for a ceasefire has not been heard, and on the contrary, there’s a risk of more civilian casualties that worries us.”

Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

