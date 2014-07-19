France sees failure in Gaza truce efforts, fears more civilian casualties

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - France’s Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said after talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday that attempts to reach a ceasefire in Israel’s 12-day conflict with Gaza militants had failed.

Fabius, who flew to Israel after talks in Egypt and Jordan, told reporters after meeting with Netanyahu:

“Sadly I can say that the call for a ceasefire has not been heard, and on the contrary, there’s a risk of more civilian casualties that worries us.”