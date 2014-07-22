FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says 'massacres and attacks' in Gaza must stop
July 22, 2014 / 6:31 PM / 3 years ago

France says 'massacres and attacks' in Gaza must stop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that the 600 person death toll in Gaza was not acceptable and that Israel had to immediately stop “the massacres and attacks”.

“It was not acceptable that a country was threatened by missiles and that missiles landed on it, but the response must be proportionate,” Laurent Fabius told TF1 television.

“When we are talking about 600 dead, it is obviously something that we can’t accept. The massacres and attacks must stop immediately.”

Reporting By John Irish; editing by Andrew Callus

