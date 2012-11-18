Ten civilians killed in Israeli strike on house: medics

Palestinians gather around a destroyed house after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

GAZA (Reuters) - Ten Palestinian civilians were killed on Sunday in an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza, Palestinian medics said, the highest civilian death toll in a single incident during five days of fighting.

An Israeli military spokesman said he was checking the report.

Medics said three women, six children and one man were killed in the attack on the three-storey building. Rescue workers were still at the site searching for people who might be buried under the rubble.