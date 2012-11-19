Hezbollah says Israel failed to achieve objectives in Gaza

Smoke and explosion are seen after Israeli air strikes in Gaza City November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday that Israel had failed to achieve its objectives in its campaign of air strikes and shelling in Gaza.

“The shelling is clearly and deliberately targeting civilians and killing women and children,” he told supporters via a video screen in a speech to mark the Shi‘ite Muslim holy day of Ashura.

“The military operation has failed to achieve its targets. The killing is aimed at putting pressure on the leadership of the resistance in the Gaza Strip to drop its conditions (for a truce).”

Israel launched an air campaign on Wednesday with the declared goal of deterring Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that runs the Gaza Strip, from launching rockets at its southern communities.

The Islamic militant group Hezbollah is closely allied with non-Arab, Shi‘ite Iran, which Israel accuses of supplying Hamas with Fajr-5 missiles capable of reaching Tel Aviv or Jerusalem from Gaza.

Israel bombed dozens of targets in Gaza for a sixth day on Monday, while Palestinian rocket fire at Israel from the territory eased off.

Nasrallah also said Arab countries should openly provide weapons to the Palestinian militants, but that “there is no political decision”.

Hezbollah fought Israel in a 34-day war in 2006 in which it fired at least 4,000 rockets towards Israel. At least 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers, were killed during that war.