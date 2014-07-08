Six killed in Israeli attack on Gaza house: Palestinian officials

GAZA (Reuters) - At least six Palestinians were killed and about 25 wounded in an Israeli attack on Tuesday on a house in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Interior Ministry said.

Local residents said the dwelling belonged to the family of a Hamas member and that the casualties occurred when it came under attack for the second time on Tuesday.

After the first strike, people had gathered on its roof as “human shields”, hoping their presence would deter a second strike, the residents said. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.