Six killed in Israeli attack on Gaza house: Palestinian officials
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
July 8, 2014 / 12:48 PM / 3 years ago

Six killed in Israeli attack on Gaza house: Palestinian officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - At least six Palestinians were killed and about 25 wounded in an Israeli attack on Tuesday on a house in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Interior Ministry said.

Local residents said the dwelling belonged to the family of a Hamas member and that the casualties occurred when it came under attack for the second time on Tuesday.

After the first strike, people had gathered on its roof as “human shields”, hoping their presence would deter a second strike, the residents said. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
