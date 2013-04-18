FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rockets strike Israel from Gaza: reports
#World News
April 18, 2013 / 10:12 PM / 4 years ago

Rockets strike Israel from Gaza: reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip struck inside Israel after nightfall on Thursday, causing no damage or injury, Israeli media reports said.

The Ynet and Haaretz news websites said the rockets fell in open areas. The Israeli military was checking the reports. There were no immediate claims of responsibility issued from Gaza.

Islamist militants in Hamas-ruled Gaza have fired intermittently at Israel in the past month despite a ceasefire reached after an eight day conflict in November. Israel has vowed to prevent these shootings and often retaliates for rocket fire by bombing militant targets in Gaza.

The attack came a day after rockets fired from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula struck the southern port city of Eilat causing no injury.

Islamist militants claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s shooting, which highlighted concerns about rising friction along that border since Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak’s downfall in 2011.

Tensions have been on high since Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian youth in the occupied West Bank two weeks ago in confrontations with protesters angered by the death in prison from cancer of 64-year-old Maysara Abu Hamdeya.

Palestinian officials said Abu Hamdeya, jailed by Israel on charges of involvement in a thwarted suicide bomb attack, had been denied timely medical care. Israel denied any negligence.

Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
