Palestinian kills Israeli settler in West Bank
April 30, 2013 / 6:09 AM / 4 years ago

Palestinian kills Israeli settler in West Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Israeli security forces are seen at Tapuach junction near the West Bank city of Nablus, at the scene of an attack April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A Palestinian man stabbed and shot dead an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Israeli ambulance service and police said.

It was the first time an Israeli has been killed by a Palestinian in the West Bank since 2011.

Israeli media said the attacker was standing at a bus stop used by settlers, Israeli soldiers and Palestinians at a junction near the Palestinian city of Nablus. He then stabbed the settler, before seizing the man’s gun and shooting him.

The Palestinian then began shooting at security services who arrived on the scene, Israeli police spokesman Mickey Rosenfeld said. He added that the man was in custody.

The Israeli internal security service, Shin Beit, has said that during 2012 no Israelis were killed in the West Bank. In March 2011 two settlers and three of their young children were stabbed to death in their home.

Nine Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since the beginning of the year in various incidents, mainly in clashes that have risen sharply in recent months.

The Palestinians want to establish a state in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, territories Israel captured in a 1967 war. Peace talks between the sides broke down in 2010.

The United States has stepped up efforts in recent weeks to revive them.

Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
