Israel charges two soldiers with beating bound Palestinian

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israeli military has charged two soldiers with beating up a blindfolded and bound Palestinian detainee, the army said on Sunday.

According to the charges, brought before a military court last Monday, the soldiers were guarding a Palestinian man who was being held at a military base in May 2012 after illicitly entering Israel from the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

A statement from the military said the Palestinian had been placed “bound and blindfolded” in an isolated room, where two soldiers had beaten him while another filmed the incident.

The third soldier has since concluded his military service, but is expected to be indicted following a hearing, the army said, along with a fourth former soldier who stood guard outside the room.

The military said the soldiers had not yet entered a plea. A lawyer representing one of the soldiers could not be reached for comment, but he was quoted on the Israeli Haaretz website as saying his client denied the allegations.