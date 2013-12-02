FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli Arab pleads guilty to Tel Aviv bus bomb
December 2, 2013 / 11:34 AM / 4 years ago

Israeli Arab pleads guilty to Tel Aviv bus bomb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli Arab pleaded guilty on Monday to planting a bomb on a Tel Aviv bus a year ago, during Israel’s eight-day offensive in the Palestinian Gaza Strip, an Israeli court said.

The bomb detonated as the bus was driving near the Israeli defense ministry, wounding 15 people.

The Tel Aviv District court accepted a plea deal from Mohammed Mafarja, 19, and convicted him of attempted murder, attempting to assist the enemy and assault, the ruling said.

Mafarja, who was accused of working on behalf of Islamist group Hamas, will be sentenced at a later date, the court said.

Writing by Maayan Lubell; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
