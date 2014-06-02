FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli troops kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 2, 2014 / 9:55 PM / 3 years ago

Israeli troops kill Palestinian gunman in West Bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian gunman who opened fire at them, wounding one of the troops under the cover of darkness early on Tuesday at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said.

A military statement said the gunman “opened fire and wounded a border policeman at the checkpoint, the forces returned fire, killing the perpetrator.”

Israel’s Ynet website said the gunman had fired a pistol, shooting one of the policemen in the leg. An Israeli military official said the policeman was lightly wounded.

No other details were immediately available about the incident which came hours after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas swore in a new unity government, healing a rift with Hamas Islamists in Gaza, and raising tensions with Israel which threatened to hold Abbas responsible for any violent incidents.

The incident occurred near the West Bank city of Nablus, at the same checkpoint, called Tapuach, where troops had four days ago arrested a Palestinian wearing an explosives belt, thwarting what may have been the first suicide bomb attack since 2008.

The would-be bomber, believed to be in his 20s, raised suspicions by wearing a jacket on a particularly hot day.

Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.