Israeli strike on Gaza police chief's home kills 15 Palestinians: Gaza health ministry

GAZA (Reuters) - An Israeli air strike on the home of Gaza’s police chief killed 15 Palestinians on Saturday, the Gaza health ministry said, the deadliest attack since Israel launched an offensive in the enclave five days ago.

An Israeli military spokesman said he was checking the report. A source in Gaza’s dominant Hamas group said the police chief, Tayseer Al-Batsh, was in a critical condition and most of the dead were from the same family.