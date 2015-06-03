FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic state sympathizer claims rocket fire at Israel
#World News
June 3, 2015 / 11:40 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic state sympathizer claims rocket fire at Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - A radical Islamist Salafist group posted a statement on Twitter on Thursday claiming responsibility for firing three rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

The group, calling itself the Omar Brigades, said the cross-border shooting on Wednesday was in retaliation for Hamas’s killing of an Islamic state supporter a day earlier in Gaza.

“We are continuing with our jihad against the Jews, the enemies of God and no one will be able to deter us,” the statement said, using the term in Arabic for holy war.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Paul Tait

