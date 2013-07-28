Indyk expected to be named new U.S. Middle East envoy

Vice president and director of the Foreign Policy Program at the Brookings Institution in Washington D.C. , Martin Indyk, speaks during the U.S.- Islamic World Forum in Doha June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Martin Indyk, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel who heads foreign policy studies at the Brookings Institution think tank, is expected to be named the new U.S. envoy for Middle East peace, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the announcement could come as early as on Monday, when Israeli and Palestinian negotiators plan to resume direct peace talks in Washington for the first time in nearly three years.