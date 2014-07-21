FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel says kills at least 10 militants who infiltrated from Gaza
July 21, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

Israel says kills at least 10 militants who infiltrated from Gaza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli forces killed at least 10 Palestinian militants who tunneled into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip to carry out an attack on Monday, the military said.

“A short while ago two terror squads were detected infiltrating through two tunnels from the northern Gaza Strip into Israel,” a military spokeswoman said.

Israeli aircraft targeted one of the squads and soldiers opened fire on the other, killing at least 10 militants, the spokeswoman said. She declined to comment on whether there were any Israeli casualties.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Crispian Balmer

