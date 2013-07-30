FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israelis, Palestinians to meet again within two weeks: Kerry
#World News
July 30, 2013 / 4:21 PM / in 4 years

Israelis, Palestinians to meet again within two weeks: Kerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat (L-R), U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Israel's Justice Minister Tzipi Livni shake hands at a news conference at the end of talks at the State Department in Washington, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Israeli and Palestinian negotiators will hold their next round of peace talks within the next two weeks in Israel or the Palestinian territories, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday.

Kerry, speaking with the Israeli and Palestinian negotiators at his side, said this week’s round of talks between the two sides were positive and constructive and he was convinced that they could make peace. The Israeli-Palestinian talks are the first in nearly three years.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Bill Trott

