Israel, Palestinians agree to intensify talks, greater U.S. role
September 25, 2013 / 6:51 PM / 4 years ago

Israel, Palestinians agree to intensify talks, greater U.S. role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during the United Nations General Assembly at theHyatt Hotel in New York September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Israel and the Palestinians have agreed to intensify their peace talks with greater participation by the United States, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.

“We have agreed now, in the last week, when I have met with both (Palestinian) President (Mahmoud) Abbas and (Israeli) Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu, we have agreed now to intensify these talks,” Kerry said at the United Nations. “And we have agreed that the American participation should be increased somewhat in order to try to help facilitate (that).”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; editing by Christopher Wilson

