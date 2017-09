U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry listens as Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri makes a statement to reporters after Kerry met with Shukri and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the presidential palace in Cairo July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

CAIRO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday that an initiative from Egypt is the framework to end fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“There is a framework ... to end the violence and that framework is the Egyptian initiative,” Kerry said at a joint news conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri.