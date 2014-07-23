FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry lands in Israel to pursue Gaza ceasefire
July 23, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

Kerry lands in Israel to pursue Gaza ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry listens as Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri makes a statement to reporters after Kerry met with Shukri and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the presidential palace in Cairo July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday to seek ways of ending the deadliest violence in years between Israel and Gaza’s Islamist Hamas.

“Secretary Kerry arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel, this morning to meet with officials to discuss the ongoing ceasefire efforts,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

“He will also travel to Jerusalem and the West Bank, and will be meeting with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, Palestinian Authority President (Mahmoud) Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Crispian Balmer

