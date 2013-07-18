Palestinians defer decision on renewing peace talks: official

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Amman, Jordan June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Palestinian leaders on Thursday put off a decision about restarting peace talks with Israel, with most saying Israel must first meet their terms before negotiations can start, a Palestinian official said.

Qais Abdel-Karim, an official with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), told Reuters after the meeting headed by President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank that a committee would convene on Friday to discuss the matter further.

“There is a general tendency among PLO officials to reject resuming negotiations before Israel recognizes the 1967 borders as a base for the peace process and end (West Bank) settlement activity,” Abel-Karim said.