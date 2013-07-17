Kerry says Israeli-Palestinian gaps narrowed significantly

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry meets with Jordan's King Abdullah II (R) at the al-Hummar Palace in Amman July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

AMMAN (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry voiced confidence on Wednesday he was on track toward achieving soon a resumption of peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, saying gaps had been greatly narrowed.

“We have been able to narrow these gaps very significantly. And so we continue to get closer and I continue to remain hopeful that the sides can soon be able to come and sit at the same table,” Kerry told a news conference in Amman, where he held talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Arab officials.