Abbas to present peace talks offer to PLO: official
#World News
July 17, 2013 / 10:15 AM / 4 years ago

Abbas to present peace talks offer to PLO: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends his third meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (not pictured) in the West Bank town of Ramallah June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - President Mahmoud Abbas plans to consult with the Palestinian leadership on Thursday on U.S. efforts to revive peace talks with Israel, a Palestinian official said on Wednesday.

“The president will present the offer made to him by (U.S. Secretary of State John) Kerry in order to make a decision about it,” said Wasel Abu Youssef, a Palestine Liberation Organization official.

The Palestinian leadership will meet Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Thursday, Abu Youssef said, giving no details about Kerry’s proposal.

Kerry met Abbas in Jordan on Tuesday, in another bid to revive peace talks that collapsed in 2010 in a dispute over Israeli settlement building.

Reporting by Ali Sawafata, Editing by Jeffrey Heller in Jerusalem and Angus MacSwan

