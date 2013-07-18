FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry returns to U.S. on Friday after consulting Israel, Palestinians
#World News
July 18, 2013

Kerry returns to U.S. on Friday after consulting Israel, Palestinians

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks on the phone at Mafraq Air Base before boarding a helicopter to Amman, after visiting Zaatari refugee camp, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

AMMAN (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will return to the United States on Friday after consulting Israel and the Palestinians on his effort to revive their peace talks, a senior U.S. State Department official said.

“It is appropriate and encouraging that there is such a serious debate about these issues. We understand that there are many strongly held views and appreciate efforts to find a basis to move forward,” the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said in an apparent reference to internal Palestinian and Israeli discussions on whether to resume peace talks.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Michael Roddy

