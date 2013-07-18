Kerry returns to U.S. on Friday after consulting Israel, Palestinians

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks on the phone at Mafraq Air Base before boarding a helicopter to Amman, after visiting Zaatari refugee camp, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

AMMAN (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will return to the United States on Friday after consulting Israel and the Palestinians on his effort to revive their peace talks, a senior U.S. State Department official said.

“It is appropriate and encouraging that there is such a serious debate about these issues. We understand that there are many strongly held views and appreciate efforts to find a basis to move forward,” the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said in an apparent reference to internal Palestinian and Israeli discussions on whether to resume peace talks.