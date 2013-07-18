FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No current plan to announce resumption of Mideast talks: U.S.
#World News
July 18, 2013 / 12:53 PM / in 4 years

No current plan to announce resumption of Mideast talks: U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (front) talks with reporters aboard his government aircraft shortly after departing Seoul Air Base April 13, 2013, for Beijing, China. REUETRS/Paul J. Richards/Pool

AMMAN (Reuters) - There are no plans at the moment for an announcement on resuming peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

“There are currently no plans for an announcement for the resumption of negotiations,” Psaki said in Amman, where U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is on his sixth visit to the region to try to revive peace talks that broke down nearly three years ago.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Kevin Liffey

