Palestinian President Abbas asks Arab League chief to visit Gaza

CAIRO (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has asked Arab League chief Nabil Elaraby to visit Gaza on Saturday or Sunday, Egypt’s state news agency MENA said, following Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian territory.

“At the behest of the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, a member of the executive committee of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), Saeb Erekat, has made a telephone call to the Arab League Secretary-General, Nabil Elaraby, asking him to visit Gaza on Saturday or Sunday,” MENA said.

Abbas asked Elaraby to visit Gaza as head of a delegation comprising Arab foreign ministers, MENA said.