Israel bombs media car in downtown Gaza, kills driver: medics
July 9, 2014 / 9:22 PM / 3 years ago

Israel bombs media car in downtown Gaza, kills driver: medics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - An Israeli aircraft targeted a civilian car in the center of Gaza City’s busiest shopping street on Wednesday night and at least one person in the car, the driver, was killed, medics said.

Video of the destroyed car showed it had large red stickers that read "TV". The killed driver, Hamed Shehab, 30, worked for the Gaza-based news website Media 24. (media24.ps/)

A Media 24 journalist told Reuters that Shehab was occasionally called in to work as a driver when news events warranted.

The Israeli military had no initial comment on the strike, and a spokeswoman said she was checking for details.

Reporting by Nidal Almughrabi, Editing by Ori Lewis and Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
