Israeli attack on Gaza media building kills militant: source

GAZA (Reuters) - An Islamic Jihad local commander was killed on Monday in an Israeli air strike on a tower block that houses many international media, a source in the militant group said.

Locals initially thought the dead man was the owner of a computer store on the third storey of the city centre building.

Britain’s Sky News and Saudi-owned Al Arabiya Channel operate out of the same building, however, most journalists left their offices immediately after an initial strike on Sunday.