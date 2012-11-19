FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli attack on Gaza media building kills militant: source
November 19, 2012 / 2:44 PM / 5 years ago

Israeli attack on Gaza media building kills militant: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - An Islamic Jihad local commander was killed on Monday in an Israeli air strike on a tower block that houses many international media, a source in the militant group said.

Locals initially thought the dead man was the owner of a computer store on the third storey of the city centre building.

Britain’s Sky News and Saudi-owned Al Arabiya Channel operate out of the same building, however, most journalists left their offices immediately after an initial strike on Sunday.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; writing by Crispian Balmer

