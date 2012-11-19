Hamas leader says Palestinians must end divisions

CAIRO (Reuters) - The exiled leader of the Palestinian group Hamas said on Monday Palestinians must end their divisions and warned Israel it would find it had made a “mistake” if it launched a land invasion.

Khaled Meshaal, speaking at a news conference in Cairo, urged Palestinians to unite under a single vision, a reference to the split between Hamas in Gaza and West Bank-based Fatah of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

He called on rights groups to “expose” Israeli “crimes” against Gaza, especially those he said had been perpetrated against children and civilians. Meshaal also asked for support from Egypt, which borders both Gaza and Israel.