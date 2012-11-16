FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2012 / 9:09 PM / 5 years ago

Israel cabinet authorizes mobilization of up to 75,000 reservists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s cabinet authorized on Friday mobilization of up to 75,000 reserve troops for a Gaza campaign, more than doubling the number of potential call-ups approved after the offensive began, political sources said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a four-hour strategy session with a clutch of senior ministers in Tel Aviv, while other cabinet members were polled by telephone on raising the mobilization level. The decision did not mean all 75,000 reservists would be called into action, but gave the military the go-ahead to enlist them if needed.

Writing by Jeffrey Heller, Editing by Maayan Lubell

