Seven Israeli soldiers killed in clashes with Hamas: military

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Seven Israeli soldiers were killed on Monday during clashes with Palestinian militants, the Israeli military said, lifting the army death toll to 25 in two weeks of fighting around the Gaza Strip.

The army did not provide any further details. Local media had said there were a number of casualties when Palestinian fighters slipped under the Gaza border earlier the day via a hidden tunnel.

More than 500 Palestinians have also died in the conflict, most of them children, Gaza health officials say.