Catholic monastery in Israel attacked by vandals
#World News
August 21, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

Catholic monastery in Israel attacked by vandals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Vandals hurled a firebomb at the outer wall of a Roman Catholic monastery in Israel and daubed anti-Christian graffiti on it, a police spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

No damage was caused to the Beit Jimal monastery, near the town of Beit Shemesh, and no one was hurt, the spokeswoman, Luba Samri said.

She said the words “revenge” and “gentiles will perish” were painted in Hebrew on the wall, probably late on Tuesday.

“All lines of investigation are being looked at, including nationalistic motives,” Samri said.

Jewish ultranationalists are widely believed to have been behind the vandalism of several churches and mosques in Israel and the occupied West Bank in recent years.

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams

