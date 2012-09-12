FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro-settler graffiti daubed on West Bank mosque
#World News
September 12, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

Pro-settler graffiti daubed on West Bank mosque

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Pro-settler graffiti was daubed on the wall of a mosque in the occupied West Bank, Israeli police said on Wednesday, after an unauthorized outpost was cleared of settlers earlier this month.

Television footage showed the name of the settler outpost “Migron” and the words “Price Tag” scrawled in red in Hebrew on the exterior wall of the mosque in a village near the city of Hebron.

The term “Price Tag” refers to retribution some Israeli settlers say they will exact for any attempt by their government to curb settlement in the West Bank, an area Palestinians want as part of a future state.

The group has targeted mosques and, less commonly, Christian sites, in a series of attacks that have included arson.

Some 50 Jewish settler families were evicted from Migron on September 2 and, two days later, the door of a West Bank monastery was set on fire and anti-Christian and pro-settler graffiti was found scrawled on its walls.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the incident happened on Tuesday and that an investigation was under way.

Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
