July 11, 2014 / 4:38 AM / 3 years ago

Lone rocket lands in Israel's far north: Israeli military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A lone rocket launched from either Lebanon or Syria landed in Israel’s far north on Friday, a military spokeswoman said, ending up in an open area near a farming community close to the border with Lebanon.

Chief military spokesman Brigadier-General Motti Almoz said the rocket fell near Kibbutz Kfar Yuval and that the military was checking for more details on the source of the firing. There were no casualties or damage.

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip have launched hundreds of rockets into Israel since the start of an Israeli offensive four days ago, but Kfar Yuval is almost certainly out of range of those rockets.

At least 82 Palestinians, most of them civilians, have been killed in the offensive, which Israel says it launched to end persistent rocket attacks on civilians. Some rockets have reached Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other cities.

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Ron Popeski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
