White House denounces reported comments about Kerry from Israel defense minister

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday denounced reported comments by Israel’s defense minister that were sharply critical of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

White House spokesman Jay Carney responded to reports that Israeli military Moshe Yaalon said Kerry’s pursuit of Middle East peace is out of an “incomprehensible obsession and a messianic feeling.”

“To question Secretary Kerry’s motives and distort his proposals is not something we would expect from the defense minister of a close ally,” Carney said.