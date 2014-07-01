FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama expresses condolences on deaths of Israeli teenagers
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 1, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

Obama expresses condolences on deaths of Israeli teenagers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama expressed condolences on Monday over the killing of three Israeli teenagers whose bodies were found in the West Bank on Monday, and urged all parties to refrain from actions that could escalate tensions in the region.

“The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms this senseless act of terror against innocent youth,” the president said in a statement, adding he had offered U.S. help to Israel and the Palestinians to find those responsible for the deaths of the three seminary students.

“I also urge all parties to refrain from steps that could further destabilize the situation,” he said. 

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.