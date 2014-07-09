Obama urges Israelis, Palestinians not to act with revenge

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama urged both sides in the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestinians to show restraint and not act in a spirit of revenge, in a German newspaper article to be published on Thursday.

“At this time of danger, everyone involved must protect the innocent and act in a sensible and measured way, not with revenge and retaliation,” Obama wrote, according to an excerpt of a column written for Die Zeit weekly.

“Both sides must be prepared to accept risks for peace,” read the extracts from the article which were published in German.