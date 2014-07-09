FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama urges Israelis, Palestinians not to act with revenge
July 9, 2014 / 8:00 AM / 3 years ago

Obama urges Israelis, Palestinians not to act with revenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama urged both sides in the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestinians to show restraint and not act in a spirit of revenge, in a German newspaper article to be published on Thursday.

“At this time of danger, everyone involved must protect the innocent and act in a sensible and measured way, not with revenge and retaliation,” Obama wrote, according to an excerpt of a column written for Die Zeit weekly.

“Both sides must be prepared to accept risks for peace,” read the extracts from the article which were published in German.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Stephen Brown

