Netanyahu says Israel to intensify offensive against Hamas in Gaza
July 15, 2014 / 5:21 PM / 3 years ago

Netanyahu says Israel to intensify offensive against Hamas in Gaza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint news conference with Germany's Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (not pictured) in Tel Aviv July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dan Balilty/Pool

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel will intensify its week-old offensive against Hamas in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday, after the Islamist group continued firing rockets at Israel instead of accepting an Egyptian-proposed ceasefire.

“It would have been preferable to have solved this diplomatically, and this is what we tried to do when we accepted the Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire, but Hamas leaves us no choice but to expand and intensify the campaign against it,” Netanyahu said in broadcast remarks.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
