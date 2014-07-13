FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pope calls for stop to Mideast hostilities
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 13, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Pope calls for stop to Mideast hostilities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday called for a stop in the flare-up of hostility between Palestinians and Israelis, urging leaders to listen to the call of the people who want peace.

Francis, who hosted a prayer meeting between the Israeli President Shimon Peres and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Vatican last month, asked the world to pray so that the two leaders would not have met in vain.

Speaking to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s Square, he called on local and international authorities “not to spare any effort to stop every hostility and to follow the path of peace, which is so desired for the good of all”.

Francis, who visited the Holy Land last April, led the crowd of tens of thousands in a prayer asking God “to listen to the cry of our people to transform our weapons into instruments of peace, our fears into trust and our tensions into forgiveness”.

On Saturday, an Israeli air strike on the home of Gaza’s police chief killed 18 people and Hamas fired the largest salvo of rockets yet on Tel Aviv since the start of the Jewish state’s offensive in the Palestinian enclave. Israel’s offensive has killed at least 160 people Tuesday, according to Palestinian officials.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.