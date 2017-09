Pope Francis speaks outside the Castelpetroso sanctuary, near Isernia, south of Italy, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

ROME (Reuters) - Pope Francis telephoned Israeli President Shimon Peres and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday to express his “very grave concerns” over the conflict in Gaza, the Vatican said. [ID:nL6N0PT00D]

The pontiff, who hosted a prayer meeting with the two leaders in the Vatican last month, called on all sides to work for an end to hostilities and for peace and reconciliation.