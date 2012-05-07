Israeli court rules against Palestinian hunger strikers

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Supreme Court turned down on Monday an appeal by two Palestinians, who have been on hunger strike for the past 70 days, to free them from detention without trial.

But in its decision, released by the justice ministry, the court said security authorities should consider freeing them for medical reasons.

Thaer Halahla and Bilal Diab, suspected by Israel of security offences, are among at least 1,550 Palestinian prisoners refusing food in Israeli jails in a protest against so-called “administrative detention”.