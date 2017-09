Palestinians wave Palestinian and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) flags during a protest against the renewal stalled peace talks with Israel, in the West Bank city of Ramallah July 28, 2013.REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel on Sunday approved the release of 104 Arab prisoners in a move intended to facilitate the restart of peace talks with the Palestinians and end nearly three years of diplomatic standstill.

Thirteen ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet authorized the release, seven voted against and two abstained, a government official said.