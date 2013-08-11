FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel to free first group of Palestinian prisoners for peace talks
August 11, 2013 / 8:39 PM / in 4 years

Israel to free first group of Palestinian prisoners for peace talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli cabinet panel decided on Sunday to free 26 Palestinian prisoners over the next few days under a deal that led to a resumption of U.S.-brokered peace talks last month after a three-year hiatus, an official statement said.

The prisoners would be the first of four groups totaling 104 that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet last month agreed to release in a step aimed at renewing negotiations. The decision comes three days before a scheduled second round of Israeli-Palestinian talks being held in Israel and the West Bank.

Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan

